Indies

How the Ukraine war inspired D-Day: The Unheard Tapes

By 2024-05-31T15:26:00

D-Day_The_Unheard_Tapes_190224_0797 (1)

Wall to Wall’s Morgana Pugh explains how her team allowed the lost voices of young soldiers speak to the modern world

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 