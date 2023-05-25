Indies

Tanya Shaw: Gender Wars is controversial, but ‘very balanced’

By 2023-05-25T11:24:00

Tanya Shaw

Zinc MD takes on critics as she reveals trans contributors to Brook Lapping’s upcoming C4 doc

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 