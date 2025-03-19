Claire da Silva explains why producers need to embrace AI and automation to help reach a new, younger audience

AI and automation are creativity’s best friend.

By stripping away operational noise, they let content teams focus on what really matters, and anything that means fewer manual steps and more storytelling is a win.

But this isn’t just about speed, savings or even reducing error, it’s about unlocking scale.

I’ve experienced first hand how technology and innovation, when underpinned by a true partnership between operations and editorial, can execute a winning strategy and redefine how we create and distribute content.

AI speeds up content generation, helps uncover insights faster, and make better decisions. The ability to test what works, fail fast and reload for success has never been easier.

AI transforms content into a shapeshifter – one piece tailored, adapted, and personalised for different audiences, markets, languages, platforms, sponsors – all without ballooning costs.

It’s hyper-personalisation on steroids. And in today’s world, that’s not optional, it’s expected, and the revenue streams it unlocks are crucial.

This level of efficiency can feel like it’s coming for our jobs, but in my experience it drives creative freedom.

Beyond scale, there’s opportunity to editorialise more of your content.

Niche or lower tier content that is often not prioritised in the budget no longer has to be left on the floor, but can be expertly distributed to capitalise on the power of niche audiences and unlock revenue opportunities.

It is possible to optimise for cost, revenue, speed, scale and creativity. AI and automation amplify the work being done by real people, whilst freeing up budget for storytelling, deeper audience engagement, and new revenue streams. Turns out, efficiency and creativity can go hand in hand.

The shift from traditional TV to digital-first is happening at warp speed. Broadcast still holds 22% of monthly TV viewing, but YouTube’s reach has exploded.

Over 80% of children aged 4 to 9 use it regularly. They’re not just watching, they’re shaping the future of content consumption and if they’re not your target audience now, they soon will be.

The days of just slapping a linear broadcast onto YouTube and hoping for engagement are over.

Deconstructing previously bundled content plans and embracing the engagement-driven nature of individual platforms is imperative to benefit from the algorithms.

Tailored storytelling, audience interaction, personalised and shared interactive engagement, even shoppable content, are already here.

Brands that master the 360 approach won’t just capture attention, they’ll own it as audiences follow them from platform to platform.

For some, AI and automation are still about cutting costs, and that mindset might help them stay in the game for now.

But the real win? Driving innovation, crafting immersive audience experiences, and building lasting loyalty.

AI isn’t replacing creativity, it’s amplifying it. The human operating model isn’t disappearing; it’s evolving.

The real question isn’t whether to use these tools, but how to use them strategically.

Content creators have a choice – chase short-term savings or invest in long-term audience relationships.

Winning in content isn’t about working harder. It’s about working smarter. If rights holders don’t adapt to this deconstructed, personalised distribution model, they risk losing audience attention to independent content creators who understand digital-native storytelling better and dominate fan-owned spaces.

In an era where attention is the most valuable currency, the smartest move is making sure your content meets your audience where they are.

Because in a world where audiences can only commit to so many subscription models, you need to make sure they find and choose your content.

Claire da Silva is MD and lead consultant at Silva Graham Ltd