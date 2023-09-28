All3Media holds on to top spot in Peer Poll

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2023-09-28T07:14:00
The Traitors outfit wins the backing of its peers for the sixth consecutive year, while Banijay achieves its highest ever position in second
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now