International

Mip TV: Distributors warned to temper expectations on FAST rise

By 2023-04-21T12:40:00

MIPTV-2023-0226

Paramount int’l sales chief Lisa Kramer says revenues in “nascent” space are “not there yet”; ob-docs & true crime remain flavour of the month

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 