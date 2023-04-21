Mip TV: Distributors warned to temper expectations on FAST rise

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By John Elmes2023-04-21T12:40:00
Paramount int’l sales chief Lisa Kramer says revenues in “nascent” space are “not there yet”; ob-docs & true crime remain flavour of the month
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now