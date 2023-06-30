International

NBCU mines IP library for slew of FAST channels

By 2023-06-30T10:23:00

saved-by-the-bell-cast-now-1014x570

Offerings cover classic titles including Saved by the Bell, Made in Chelsea and Real Housewives

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 