International

The Writers Strike: Broadcast on the picket line

By , 2023-06-06T15:45:00

WG Strike

From Paramount to Netflix, Sony to CBS, an on-the-ground account from writers and WGA members about the cause for which they are fighting

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 