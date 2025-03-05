ITV

Michael Jermey: sustaining free-to-air news should be ‘national priority’

By 2025-03-05T23:30:00

Michael Jermey - photo

Former ITV news and current affairs supremo action uses RTS speech to call for action

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 