ITV

Steven Moffat pens cancel culture comedy drama for ITVX

By 2023-11-17T11:23:00

DOUGLAS IS CANCELLED 02

Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan lead cast of Hartswood Films’ dramedy set in the world of TV news

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 