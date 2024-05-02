ITV

Trail: Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries, ITVBe

2024-05-02T11:37:00

Billie Greg

Second series of the reality format following the family life of ex-Towie star Billie Shepherd and her husband Greg. Produced by Potato

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 