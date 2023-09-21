Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2023-09-21T10:59:00+01:00
Second series of Irvine Welsh’s drama about a troubled detective. Produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV
2023-09-21T09:16:00Z
2023-09-20T08:24:00Z
2023-09-19T08:11:00Z
2023-09-18T10:41:00Z
2023-09-18T08:21:00Z
2023-09-16T08:18:00Z
No comments yet