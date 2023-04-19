The Night Agent, Love Is Blind and Obsession all make this week’s most watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 10 April

1. The Night Agent: Season 1

90m hours

2. BEEF: Season 1

70.4m hours

3. Love Is Blind: Season 4

41.3m hours

4. Obsession: Limited Series

40.9m hours

5. Florida Man: Limited Series

26.2m hours

6. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Season 1

23.4m hours

7. Transatlantic: Limited Series

17.4m hours

8. Designated Survivor: Season 1

13.1m hours

9. Shadow and Bone: Season 2

11.6m hours

10. Wednesday: Season 1

10.9m hours

 UK top 10
1 The Night Agent: Season 1
2 BEEF: Season 1
3 Obsession: Limited Series
4 Love Is Blind: Season 4
5 American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Season 1
6 Designated Survivor: Season 1
7 Florida Man: Limited Series
8 Public Enemy: Book of Revelation: Limited Series
9 Transatlantic: Limited Series
10 Young Sheldon: Season 1

