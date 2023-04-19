The Night Agent, Love Is Blind and Obsession all make this week’s most watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 10 April
1. The Night Agent: Season 1
90m hours
2. BEEF: Season 1
70.4m hours
3. Love Is Blind: Season 4
41.3m hours
4. Obsession: Limited Series
40.9m hours
5. Florida Man: Limited Series
26.2m hours
6. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Season 1
23.4m hours
7. Transatlantic: Limited Series
17.4m hours
8. Designated Survivor: Season 1
13.1m hours
9. Shadow and Bone: Season 2
11.6m hours
10. Wednesday: Season 1
10.9m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|The Night Agent: Season 1
|2
|BEEF: Season 1
|3
|Obsession: Limited Series
|4
|Love Is Blind: Season 4
|5
|American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Season 1
|6
|Designated Survivor: Season 1
|7
|Florida Man: Limited Series
|8
|Public Enemy: Book of Revelation: Limited Series
|9
|Transatlantic: Limited Series
|10
|Young Sheldon: Season 1
