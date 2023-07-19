The Lincoln Lawyer, Fatal Seduction, Quarterback and Too Hot to Handle all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 10 July
1. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
8.3m views
2. The Witcher: Season 3
6.7m views
3. Fatal Seduction: Season 1
6.6m views
4. Survival of the Thickest: Season 1
3.7m views
5 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1
3.4m views
6. Quarterback: Season 1
3.3m views
7. Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
2.8m views
8. Is It Cake?: Is It Cake Too?
2.6m views
10. Sonic Prime: Season 2
2.4m views
|UK top 10
|1
|The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
|2
|The Witcher: Season 3
|3
|Young Sheldon: Season 5
|4
|The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1
|5
|Survival of the Thickest: Season 1
|6
|Black Mirror: Season 6
|7
|Is It Cake?: Is It Cake, Too?
|8
|Detectorists: Season 1
|9
|Gossip Girl: Season 1
|10
|Fatal Seduction: Season 1
No comments yet