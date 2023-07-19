The Lincoln Lawyer, Fatal Seduction, Quarterback and Too Hot to Handle all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 10 July

1. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2

8.3m views

2. The Witcher: Season 3

6.7m views 

3. Fatal Seduction: Season 1

6.6m views

4. Survival of the Thickest: Season 1

3.7m views

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1

3.4m views

6. Quarterback: Season 1

3.3m views

7. Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

2.8m views

8. Is It Cake?: Is It Cake Too?

2.6m views

9. Hack My Home: Season 1 

2.6m views

10. Sonic Prime: Season 2

2.4m views  

 UK top 10
1 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
2 The Witcher: Season 3
3 Young Sheldon: Season 5
4 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1
5 Survival of the Thickest: Season 1
6 Black Mirror: Season 6
7 Is It Cake?: Is It Cake, Too?
8 Detectorists: Season 1
9 Gossip Girl: Season 1
10 Fatal Seduction: Season 1

