Shadow and Bone, You, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared and Outlast all make this week’s most watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 13 March

1. You: Season 4

64.1m hours

2. Shadow and Bone: Season 2

50.4m hours

3. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series

30m hours

4. Outer Banks: Season 3

26m hours

5. Shadow and Bone: Season 1

24.1m hours

6. Outlast: Season 1

23.6m hours

7. Sex/Life: Season 2

22.3m hours

8. Wednesday: Season 1

15m hours

9. Sex/Life: Season 1

13.2m hours

10. Perfect Match: Season 1

11.5m hours 

 UK top 10
1 You: Season 4
2 Shadow and Bone: Season 2
3 MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series
4 The Glory: Season 1
5 Outlast: Season 1
6 Sex/Life: Season 2
7 Outer Banks: Season 3
8 Shadow and Bone: Season 1
9 Next in Fashion: Season 2
10 Wednesday: Season 1

