Shadow and Bone, You, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared and Outlast all make this week’s most watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 13 March
1. You: Season 4
64.1m hours
2. Shadow and Bone: Season 2
50.4m hours
3. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series
30m hours
4. Outer Banks: Season 3
26m hours
5. Shadow and Bone: Season 1
24.1m hours
6. Outlast: Season 1
23.6m hours
7. Sex/Life: Season 2
22.3m hours
8. Wednesday: Season 1
15m hours
9. Sex/Life: Season 1
13.2m hours
10. Perfect Match: Season 1
11.5m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|You: Season 4
|2
|Shadow and Bone: Season 2
|3
|MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series
|4
|The Glory: Season 1
|5
|Outlast: Season 1
|6
|Sex/Life: Season 2
|7
|Outer Banks: Season 3
|8
|Shadow and Bone: Season 1
|9
|Next in Fashion: Season 2
|10
|Wednesday: Season 1
