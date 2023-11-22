The Crown, All the Light We Cannot See, Escaping Twin Flames and Robbie Williams all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 13 November 

The Crown Season 6

1. The Crown: Season 6

11.1m views

2. Matt Rife: Natural Selection

7.4m views

3. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series

5.7m views

4. How to Become a Mob Boss: Season 1

3.2m views

5. Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1

3.2m views

6. Selling Sunset: Season 7

2.4m views

7. Robbie Williams: Limited Series 

2.2m views

8. Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1

2.1m views

9. Life on Our Planet: Season 1

2.7m views

10. Blue Eye Samurai: Season 1

2.9m views

 UK top 10
1 The Crown: Season 6
2 Robbie Williams: Limited Series
3 Matt Rife: Natural Selection
4 Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1
5 All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
6 Selling Sunset: Season 7
7 Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 3
8 How to Become a Mob Boss: Season 1
9 Bodies: Limited Series
10 Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire: Season 1

