The Crown, All the Light We Cannot See, Escaping Twin Flames and Robbie Williams all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 13 November
1. The Crown: Season 6
11.1m views
2. Matt Rife: Natural Selection
7.4m views
3. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
5.7m views
4. How to Become a Mob Boss: Season 1
3.2m views
5. Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1
3.2m views
6. Selling Sunset: Season 7
2.4m views
7. Robbie Williams: Limited Series
2.2m views
8. Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1
2.1m views
9. Life on Our Planet: Season 1
2.7m views
10. Blue Eye Samurai: Season 1
2.9m views
|UK top 10
|1
|The Crown: Season 6
|2
|Robbie Williams: Limited Series
|3
|Matt Rife: Natural Selection
|4
|Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1
|5
|All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
|6
|Selling Sunset: Season 7
|7
|Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 3
|8
|How to Become a Mob Boss: Season 1
|9
|Bodies: Limited Series
|10
|Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire: Season 1
