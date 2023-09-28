Sex Education, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, Virgin River and Love Is Blind all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 18 September 

Sex Education

1. Sex Education: Season 4

12m views

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal S2

2. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2

7.6m views

ONE_PIECE_n_S1_00_56_29_12RC

3. One Piece: Season 1

6.2m views 

Virgin_River_n_S5_E6_00_14_22_14R

4. Virgin River: Season 5

4.9m views 

Inside_the_World’s_Toughest_Prisons_n_S7_E1_00_16_45_01_R

5. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

4m views

SurvivingSummerS2_Netflix_0002

6. Surviving Summer: Season 2

3.4m views 

Love Is Blind S5

7. Love Is Blind: Season 5

3m views 

Kountry Wayne

8. Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

2.6m views

The Pacific

9. The Pacific

2.4m views

Murdaugh_Murders_A_Southern_Scandal_S1_E3_00_06_48_10

10. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 1

2.4m views

 UK top 10
1 Sex Education: Season 4
2 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2
3 Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
4 Dear Child: Limited Series
5 Top Boy: Season 3
6 Virgin River: Season 5
7 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 1
8 One Piece: Season 1
9 Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series
10 Top Boy: Season 1

