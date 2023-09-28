Sex Education, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, Virgin River and Love Is Blind all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 18 September
1. Sex Education: Season 4
12m views
2. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2
7.6m views
3. One Piece: Season 1
6.2m views
4. Virgin River: Season 5
4.9m views
5. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
4m views
6. Surviving Summer: Season 2
3.4m views
7. Love Is Blind: Season 5
3m views
8. Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
2.6m views
9. The Pacific
2.4m views
10. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 1
2.4m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Sex Education: Season 4
|2
|Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2
|3
|Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
|4
|Dear Child: Limited Series
|5
|Top Boy: Season 3
|6
|Virgin River: Season 5
|7
|Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 1
|8
|One Piece: Season 1
|9
|Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series
|10
|Top Boy: Season 1
