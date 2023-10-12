Beckham, Sex Education, Love Is Blind and Virgin River all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 2 October 

Beckham_n_S1_E3_00_05_59_04

1. Beckham: Limited Series

12.4m views

Sex Education

2. Sex Education: Season 4

6.6m views

Love Is Blind S5

3. Love Is Blind: Season 5

3.7m views 

ONE_PIECE_n_S1_00_56_29_12RC

4. One Piece: Season 1

2.5m views 

Encounters_S1_E2_00_25_05_00

5. Encounters: Season 1

6.8m views

Virgin_River_n_S5_E6_00_14_22_14R

6. Virgin River: Season 5

2m views 

Castlevania__Nocturne_u_S1_E2_00_17_29_02 copy

7. Castlevania: Nocturne: Season 1

1.8m views

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal S2

8. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2

1.8m views

Jill Dando

9. Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1

1.6m views

The Great British Bake Off

10. The Great British Baking Show: Collection 11

1.6m views

 UK top 10
1 Beckham: Limited Series
2 Sex Education: Season 4
3 Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1
4 Lupin: Part 3
5 Love Is Blind: Season 5
6 Encounters: Season 1
7 Rookie Cops: Season 2
8 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2
9 Top Boy: Season 3
10 Virgin River: Season 5

