Beckham, Sex Education, Love Is Blind and Virgin River all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 2 October
1. Beckham: Limited Series
12.4m views
2. Sex Education: Season 4
6.6m views
3. Love Is Blind: Season 5
3.7m views
4. One Piece: Season 1
2.5m views
5. Encounters: Season 1
6.8m views
6. Virgin River: Season 5
2m views
7. Castlevania: Nocturne: Season 1
1.8m views
8. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2
1.8m views
9. Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1
1.6m views
10. The Great British Baking Show: Collection 11
1.6m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Beckham: Limited Series
|2
|Sex Education: Season 4
|3
|Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1
|4
|Lupin: Part 3
|5
|Love Is Blind: Season 5
|6
|Encounters: Season 1
|7
|Rookie Cops: Season 2
|8
|Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2
|9
|Top Boy: Season 3
|10
|Virgin River: Season 5
