Outer Banks, Murdaugh Murders, Red Rose and Formula 1: Drive to Survive all make this week’s most watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 20 February   

1. Outer Banks: Season 3

155m hours

2. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Limited Series

40.1m hours 

3. Perfect Match: Season 1

39.5m hours 

4. Outer Banks: Season 1

35.1m hours 

5. You: Season 4

27.8m hours 

6. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

25.8m hours 

7. Outer Banks: Season 2

23.9m hours 

8. Red Rose: Season 1

20.5m hours 

9. Wednesday: Season 1

19m hours  

10. The Walking Dead: Series 11

15.9m hours  

 UK top 10
1 Outer Banks: Season 3
2 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Limited Series
3 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
4 Red Rose: Season 1
5 Outer Banks: Season 1
6 You: Season 4
7 Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 1
8 Perfect Match: Season 1
9 Physical: 100: Season 1
10 Full Swing: Season 1

