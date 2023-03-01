Outer Banks, Murdaugh Murders, Red Rose and Formula 1: Drive to Survive all make this week’s most watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 20 February
1. Outer Banks: Season 3
155m hours
2. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Limited Series
40.1m hours
3. Perfect Match: Season 1
39.5m hours
4. Outer Banks: Season 1
35.1m hours
5. You: Season 4
27.8m hours
6. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
25.8m hours
7. Outer Banks: Season 2
23.9m hours
8. Red Rose: Season 1
20.5m hours
9. Wednesday: Season 1
19m hours
10. The Walking Dead: Series 11
15.9m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|Outer Banks: Season 3
|2
|Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Limited Series
|3
|Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
|4
|Red Rose: Season 1
|5
|Outer Banks: Season 1
|6
|You: Season 4
|7
|Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 1
|8
|Perfect Match: Season 1
|9
|Physical: 100: Season 1
|10
|Full Swing: Season 1
No comments yet