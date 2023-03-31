The Night Agent, Shadow and Bone, Love Is Blind and Outer Banks all make this week’s most watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 20 March
1. The Night Agent: Season 1
168.7m hours
2. Shadow and Bone: Season 2
55m hours
3. You: Season 4
30.2m hours
4. Love Is Blind: Season 4
25.5m hours
5. Waco: American Apocalypse: Limited Series
21.5m hours
6. Shadow and Bone: Season 1
21.3m hours
7. Outer Banks: Season 3
26m hours
8. Sex/Life: Season 2
13.9m hours
9. Wednesday: Season 1
13.4m hours
10. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series
10m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|The Night Agent: Season 1
|2
|Shadow and Bone: Season 2
|3
|You: Season 4
|4
|Waco: American Apocalypse: Limited Series
|5
|Love Is Blind: Season 4
|6
|MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series
|7
|Shadow and Bone: Season 1
|8
|Sex/Life: Season 2
|9
|Outer Banks: Season 3
|10
|Below Deck
