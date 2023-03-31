The Night Agent, Shadow and Bone, Love Is Blind and Outer Banks all make this week’s most watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 20 March

The Night Agent

1. The Night Agent: Season 1

168.7m hours

Shadow_and_Bone_S2_E1_00_03_19_18R

2. Shadow and Bone: Season 2

55m hours

You_S4_E4_00_17_21_19_R

3. You: Season 4

30.2m hours

LIB_S4_GALLERY_MenGroup_GreySeamless_02329R

4. Love Is Blind: Season 4

25.5m hours

Waco__American_Apocalypse_S1_E2_UHD_00_13_33_03 copy

5. Waco: American Apocalypse: Limited Series

21.5m hours

ShadowandBone_Season1_Episode5_00_06_09_09R

6. Shadow and Bone: Season 1

21.3m hours

OUTERBANKS_301_Unit_01031RC3

7. Outer Banks: Season 3

26m hours

SLIFE_205_Unit_00139RC

8. Sex/Life: Season 2

13.9m hours

Wednesday_S1_E1_00_02_28_14R

9. Wednesday: Season 1

13.4m hours

MH370_The_Plane_That_Disappeared_S1_E2_00_09_00_00

10. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series

10m hours

 UK top 10
1 The Night Agent: Season 1
2 Shadow and Bone: Season 2
3 You: Season 4
4 Waco: American Apocalypse: Limited Series
5 Love Is Blind: Season 4
6 MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series
7 Shadow and Bone: Season 1
8 Sex/Life: Season 2
9 Outer Banks: Season 3
10 Below Deck

Topics