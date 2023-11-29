Squid Game: The Challenge, The Crown, All the Light We Cannot See and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 20 November 

Squid_Game__The_Challenge_n_S1_E1_00_08_23_14RC

1. Squad Game: The Challenge: Season 1

20.1m vews 

The Crown Season 6

2. The Crown: Season 6

8.8m views 

Cocomelon

3. CoComelon Lane: Season 1

3.4m views 

All the Light We Cannot See

4. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series

3.3m views 

MRSS_Unit_01403R

5. Matt Rife: Natual Selection

2.9m views

Young sheldon

6. Young Sheldon: Season 1

2.1m views

Scott_Pilgrim_Takes_Off_u_S1_E8_00_13_39_01

7. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Season 1

1.7m views

First Wives Club

8. First Wives Club: Season 1

1.7m views 

Escaping_Twin_Flames_S1_E1_00_11_42_11

9. Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1

1.6m views 

old man and the pool

10. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool

1.6m views

 UK top 10
1 Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1
2 The Crown: Season 6
3 Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 3
4 Robbie Williams: Limited Series
5 A Nearly Normal Family: Limited Series
6 CoComelon Lane: Season 1
7 The Railway Man - The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984: Limited Series
8 Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1
9 All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
10 Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 1

 

Topics