Squid Game: The Challenge, The Crown, All the Light We Cannot See and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 20 November
1. Squad Game: The Challenge: Season 1
20.1m vews
2. The Crown: Season 6
8.8m views
3. CoComelon Lane: Season 1
3.4m views
4. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
3.3m views
5. Matt Rife: Natual Selection
2.9m views
6. Young Sheldon: Season 1
2.1m views
7. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Season 1
1.7m views
8. First Wives Club: Season 1
1.7m views
9. Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1
1.6m views
10. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool
1.6m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1
|2
|The Crown: Season 6
|3
|Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 3
|4
|Robbie Williams: Limited Series
|5
|A Nearly Normal Family: Limited Series
|6
|CoComelon Lane: Season 1
|7
|The Railway Man - The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984: Limited Series
|8
|Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1
|9
|All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
|10
|Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 1
No comments yet