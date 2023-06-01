Fubar, XO, Kitty, Selling Sunset and All American all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 22 May 

FUBAR_101_Unit_00430RC2

1. Fubar: Season 1

88.9m hours

XO_103_Unit_00033RC

2. XO, Kitty: Season 1

63.8m hours

QUEENCHARLOTTE_106_Unit_05385RC

3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series

42.9m hours

Selling_Sunset_S6_E3_(Native)_00_36_19_10R

4. Selling Sunset: Season 6

33.4m hours

SWAT

5. S.W.A.T.: Season 1

20.2m hours

All American

6. All American: Season 5

18.1m hours

FFL_210_Unit_02347RC

7. Firefly Lane: Season 2

16.1m hours 

MAID_101_Unit_00596R

8. Maid: Limited Series

14m hours

The Night Agent

9. The Night Agent: Season 1

12.7m hours 

BRIDGERTON_204_Unit_02904R

10. Bridgerton: Season 2

12.5m hours

 UK top 10
1 Selling Sunset: Season 6
2 Fubar: Season 1
3 Inside Man: Season 1
4 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
5 XO, Kitty: Season 1
6 McGregor Forever: Limited Series
7 Firefly Lane: Season 2
8 Muted: Season 1
9 Maid: Limited Series
10 The Night Agent: Season 1

Topics