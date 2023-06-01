Fubar, XO, Kitty, Selling Sunset and All American all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 22 May
1. Fubar: Season 1
88.9m hours
2. XO, Kitty: Season 1
63.8m hours
3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
42.9m hours
4. Selling Sunset: Season 6
33.4m hours
5. S.W.A.T.: Season 1
20.2m hours
6. All American: Season 5
18.1m hours
7. Firefly Lane: Season 2
16.1m hours
8. Maid: Limited Series
14m hours
9. The Night Agent: Season 1
12.7m hours
10. Bridgerton: Season 2
12.5m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|Selling Sunset: Season 6
|2
|Fubar: Season 1
|3
|Inside Man: Season 1
|4
|Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
|5
|XO, Kitty: Season 1
|6
|McGregor Forever: Limited Series
|7
|Firefly Lane: Season 2
|8
|Muted: Season 1
|9
|Maid: Limited Series
|10
|The Night Agent: Season 1
