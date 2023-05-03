The Diplomat, Sweet Tooth, Firefly Lane and Indian Matchmaking all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 23 April
1. The Diplomat: Season 1
66.5m hours
2. Sweet Tooth: Season 2
46.3m hours
3. Firefly Lane: Season 2
43.5m hours
4. The Night Agent: Season 1
37.7m hours
5. BEEF: Season 1
24.5m hours
6. Sweet Tooth: Season 1
19.2m hours
7. Workin’ Moms: Season 7
18.2m hours
8. Better Call Saul: Season 6
14m hours
9. Love Is Blind: Season 4
12.1m hours
10. Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
11.4m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|The Diplomat: Season 1
|2
|The Night Agent: Season 1
|3
|Firefly Lane: Season 2
|4
|Sweet Tooth: Season 2
|5
|BEEF: Season 1
|6
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8
|7
|Workin’ Moms: Season 7
|8
|The Nurse: Limited Series
|9
|Rough Diamonds: Season 1
|10
|Obsession: Limited Series
