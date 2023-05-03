The Diplomat, Sweet Tooth, Firefly Lane and Indian Matchmaking all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 23 April

1. The Diplomat: Season 1

66.5m hours

2. Sweet Tooth: Season 2

46.3m hours

3. Firefly Lane: Season 2

43.5m hours

The Night Agent

4. The Night Agent: Season 1

37.7m hours

5. BEEF: Season 1

24.5m hours

6. Sweet Tooth: Season 1

19.2m hours

Workin Moms

7. Workin’ Moms: Season 7

18.2m hours

better call saul

8. Better Call Saul: Season 6

14m hours

9. Love Is Blind: Season 4

12.1m hours

10. Indian Matchmaking: Season 3

11.4m hours

 UK top 10
1 The Diplomat: Season 1
2 The Night Agent: Season 1
3 Firefly Lane: Season 2
4 Sweet Tooth: Season 2
5 BEEF: Season 1
6 Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8
7 Workin’ Moms: Season 7
8 The Nurse: Limited Series
9 Rough Diamonds: Season 1
10 Obsession: Limited Series

