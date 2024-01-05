 Ricky Gervais: Armageddon, The Crown, Obliterated and Young Sheldon all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 25 December  

1. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

8m views

2. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

5.4m views 

3. The Crown: Season 6

3.6m views 

4. Obliterated: Season 1

2.6m views 

5. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

2.2m views 

6. Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

1.9m views 

7. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1

1.8m views 

8. Trevor Noah: Where Was I

1.7m views

9. Young Sheldon: Season 1

1.5m views 

10. Bebefinn Playtime

1.5m views

 UK top 10
1 Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
2 The Crown: Season 6
3 My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
4 Ricky Gervais: SuperNature
5 Berlin: Season 1
6 Fireplace 4k: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
7 Bebefinn Playtime
8 Obliterated: Season 1
9 The Golden Hour: Season 1
10 World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1

