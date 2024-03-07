Avatar: The Last Airbender, Love Is Blind, One Day and Can I Tell You A Secret? all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 26 February  

1. Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1

19.9m views

2. Love Is Blind: Season 6

5.1m views

3. One Day: Limited Series

4.8m views

4. American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders: Season 1

3.9m views

5. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

3.8m views

6. Can I Tell You A Secret?: Limited Series

2.7m views

7. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth: Season 1

2.2m views

8. Griselda: Limited Series

1.8m views

9. Warrior: Season 1

1.8m views

10. Resident Alien: Season 1

1.7m views

 UK top 10
1 One Day: Limited Series
2 Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1
3 Desperate Messures: Season 1
4 Can I Tell You A Secret?: Limited Series
5 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
6 Love Is Blind: Season 6
7 American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders: Season 1
8 Friday Night Dinner: Season 6
9 Friday Night Dinner: Season 5
10 Friday Night Dinner: Season 4

