Avatar: The Last Airbender, Love Is Blind, One Day and Can I Tell You A Secret? all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 26 February
1. Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1
19.9m views
2. Love Is Blind: Season 6
5.1m views
3. One Day: Limited Series
4.8m views
4. American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders: Season 1
3.9m views
5. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
3.8m views
6. Can I Tell You A Secret?: Limited Series
2.7m views
7. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth: Season 1
2.2m views
8. Griselda: Limited Series
1.8m views
9. Warrior: Season 1
1.8m views
10. Resident Alien: Season 1
1.7m views
|UK top 10
|1
|One Day: Limited Series
|2
|Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1
|3
|Desperate Messures: Season 1
|4
|Can I Tell You A Secret?: Limited Series
|5
|Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
|6
|Love Is Blind: Season 6
|7
|American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders: Season 1
|8
|Friday Night Dinner: Season 6
|9
|Friday Night Dinner: Season 5
|10
|Friday Night Dinner: Season 4
No comments yet