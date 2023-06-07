Fubar, Manifest, All American and Barbecue Showdown all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 29 May

FUBAR_101_Unit_00430RC2

1. Fubar: Season 1

88m hours

Manifest_S4_E5_00_32_20_17

2. Manifest: Season 4

39.4m hours

XO_103_Unit_00033RC

3. XO, Kitty: Season 1

29.8m hours

QUEENCHARLOTTE_106_Unit_05385RC

4. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series

27.3m hours

All American

5. All American: Season 5

18.1m hours

SWAT

6. S.W.A.T.: Season 1

15.5m hours

The_Ultimatum__Queer_Love_S1_E5_(Native)_00_18_06_19R

7. The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 1

15m hours

Barbecue_Showdown_S2_E3_00_24_01_02_n_R

8. Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

13.6m hours

Selling_Sunset_S6_E3_(Native)_00_36_19_10R

9. Selling Sunset: Season 6

13m hours

FFL_210_Unit_02347RC

10. Firefly Lane: Season 2

11.8m hours 

 UK top 10
1 Fubar: Season 1
2 Inside Man: Season 1
3 Fake Profile: Season 1
4 Selling Sunset: Season 6
5 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
6 XO, Kitty: Season 1
7 The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: Limited Series
8 Manifest: Season 4
9 The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 1
10 Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

Topics