Fubar, Manifest, All American and Barbecue Showdown all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 29 May
1. Fubar: Season 1
88m hours
2. Manifest: Season 4
39.4m hours
3. XO, Kitty: Season 1
29.8m hours
4. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
27.3m hours
5. All American: Season 5
18.1m hours
6. S.W.A.T.: Season 1
15.5m hours
7. The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 1
15m hours
8. Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
13.6m hours
9. Selling Sunset: Season 6
13m hours
10. Firefly Lane: Season 2
11.8m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|Fubar: Season 1
|2
|Inside Man: Season 1
|3
|Fake Profile: Season 1
|4
|Selling Sunset: Season 6
|5
|Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
|6
|XO, Kitty: Season 1
|7
|The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: Limited Series
|8
|Manifest: Season 4
|9
|The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 1
|10
|Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
