Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 4 November
1. Outer Banks: Season 4
8.6m views
2. Arcane: Season 2
6.3m views
3. The Diplomat: Season 2
5.6m views
4. Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson: Season 1
4.4m views
5. Beauty in Black: Season 1
4.3m views
6. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
3.4m views
7. The Diplomat: Season 1
2.6m views
8. Territory: Season 1
2.4m views
9. This Is the Zodiac Speaking: Season 1
2.1m views
10. Investigation Alien: Season 1
2m views
|UK top 10
|1
|My Wife My Abuser: Captured On Camera: Season 1
|2
|Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson: Season 1
|3
|Outer Banks: Season 3
|4
|The Diplomat: Season 2
|5
|Pinkfong Little Dino School: Season 1
|6
|The Burning Girls: Season 1
|7
|Clean Sweep: Season 1
|8
|Arcane: Season 2
|9
|The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
|10
|The Diplomat: Season 1
