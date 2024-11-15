Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 4 November

OUTERBANKS_401_Unit_12561RC

1. Outer Banks: Season 4

8.6m views  

Arcane_n_S2_00_08_27_01

2. Arcane: Season 2

6.3m views 

DIPLOMAT_101_Unit_00089RC

3. The Diplomat: Season 2

5.6m views  

Countdown_Paul_vs_Tyson_102

4. Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson: Season 1

4.4m views 

BIB_104_Unit_00006R

5. Beauty in Black: Season 1

4.3m views 

TLL_303_Unit_07638RC

6. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

 

3.4m views 

DIPLOMAT_103_Unit_00426RC

7. The Diplomat: Season 1

2.6m views  

Territory_Netflix_11136

8. Territory: Season 1

2.4m views  

This is the Zodiac Speaking

9. This Is the Zodiac Speaking: Season 1

2.1m views 

Investigation Alien

10. Investigation Alien: Season 1

2m views 

 UK top 10
1 My Wife My Abuser: Captured On Camera: Season 1
2 Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson: Season 1
3 Outer Banks: Season 3
4 The Diplomat: Season 2
5 Pinkfong Little Dino School: Season 1
6 The Burning Girls: Season 1
7 Clean Sweep: Season 1
8 Arcane: Season 2
9 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
10 The Diplomat: Season 1

Topics