News

Sky removes continuity announcers from six channels

By and 2024-05-08T10:23:00

House of the Dragon

Four staff roles and around twelve freelance posts understood to have been lost

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 