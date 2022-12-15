Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan is a columnist for Broadcast
- Comment
Scott Bryan: Rebranding channels can create confusion rather than clarity
Updating long-established channel and platform names for the streaming age doesn’t always pay off
- Comment
Scott Bryan: Old gems can be as big a draw as shiny new releases
Archives full of brilliant shows are a powerful but underused weapon in the battle for viewers’ attention
- Comment
Scott Bryan: Declining soaps need to find a way to hook younger viewers
The cancellation of Neighbours shows how vulnerable these former stalwarts of the schedules have become
- Comment
It’s high time subtitles were mandatory across the board
Improving accessibility for every viewer should be a requirement for all broadcasters, not an optional extra, says Scott Bryan
- Comment
Olympics highlights the shift in power away from PSBs
Sub-licensing deal with Discovery leaves viewers disappointed and illustrates the tough challenges facing the BBC, says Scott Bryan
- Comment
The BBC should capitalise on Eurovision’s popularity
A Saturday night entertainment show to select the UK entrant would deliver ratings and boost our chances, says Scott Bryan
- Comment
Streamers must stop hiding behind the big numbers
Lack of transparency over ratings is confusing for viewers – and may even be hurting the platforms’ smaller shows, says Scott Bryan
- Comment
BBC3 needs to balance online and linear
Combined presence across TV and on-demand is best strategy for youth channel, says Scott Bryan