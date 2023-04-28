Scott Bryan: Even in the streaming age, there’s plenty of life in live

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Scott Bryan2023-04-28T13:38:00
The industry and the audience would both be worse off if the rise of streaming makes live shows a thing of the past
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now