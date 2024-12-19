The industry has paid tribute to acquisitions exec Nicki Jackson (née McDermott) who died on Sunday from leukemia, aged 45.

Jackson’s 20 years in the industry saw her work across a variety of commercial roles, including distribution, commercial rights, co-pros and sales.

She held acquisitions roles at BBC Studios and UKTV and most recently at Sky Sports, who she joined in 2021 as rights acquisitions manager, having spent the previous year on Sky’s entertainment acquisitions team.

Rob Selmes, director of rights at Sky Sports, spoke of how Jackson hit the ground running when she joined his team, working on key extensions with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and R&A golf, as well as the return of the US Open to the broadcaster.

“She was a perfect fit for our team, given her deep knowledge of contracts, personable approach and passion for all sports. She particularly loved golf, darts, snooker, cycling and athletics, running her half marathon PB shortly before her diagnosis,” he said.

“Football, though, was her favourite and we loved to hear the many stories about Nicki’s time as a steward at her beloved Spurs. Nicki was an inspiration to us all and has left a lasting legacy on everyone she met, not least because of her unrivalled enthusiasm, warm smile and immense positivity, even during the toughest of times. We feel privileged to have known her, and we will certainly never forget her.”

Lucy Criddle, director of acquisitions and strategic projects at Sky, worked with Jackson during her stint as acquisitions manager on Sky’s ents team and called her a “brilliant colleague and dear friend”.

She continued: “From day one in the acquisitions entertainment team, Nicki was one of the very best, commanding an amazing encyclopedic knowledge for US/UK and reality TV. Despite my best endeavours to try to convince her to stay in our team, she was offered her dream job of working in acquisitions for Sky Sports. Nicki was so well loved and will be deeply missed by all her friends and colleagues at Sky and what a privilege it is to have known her.”

Sarah Wright, former group director of acquisitions at Sky, recalled how she and Jackson initially worked together “on opposite sides of the negotiating table” when Jackson was a sales exec at Sony Pictures Entertainment. The pair later ended up as colleagues at UKTV and then Sky.

“She was a true shining star, both professionally and personally. A tough but fair deal-doer and a joy to have in your life. To say she will be missed just doesn’t do her loss justice. I’m so grateful to have called her a colleague and, more importantly, a friend,” said Wright.

Integrity and fairness

Before her time at Sky, Jackson spent six years in acquisitions at BBC Studios, joining in 2013 when it was BBC Worldwide, before ultimately becoming head of acquisitions for formats, entertainment and factual entertainment. She worked on some of the studio’s biggest brands such as Dancing with the Stars, The Great British Bake Off and Top Gear.

Sumi Connock, creative director, global entertainment at BBCS, said Jackson was a “fantastic dealmaker, with a superb knowledge of the global formats market – but she was also someone who always operated with the highest integrity and fairness. As a friend, she was thoughtful, kind, funny and always looked on the bright side of life. She will be greatly missed.”

Duncan Cooper, executive producer, global formats and international productions at BBCS, described her as a “truly wonderful” person who was highly respected by those inside and outside of the BBC.

He added: “She always had time for people and possessed a warmth and manner that instantly endeared her to all she met. At work, we laughed a lot, and above all it is her smile that I shall remember, it lit up the room and captivated all who met her. Nicki was full of wonder and a beautiful person in every sense of the word.”

A BBC Studios spokesperson said that “everyone fortunate enough to have worked with Nicki at BBC Studios, if only even briefly, is devastated to hear about her passing”.

They continued: “As head of acquisitions for formats, entertainment and factual entertainment, Nicki worked miracles on many complex deals…she is particularly remembered by former colleagues here as an engaging collaborator who constantly went the extra mile – all the while maintaining the most upbeat approach to any challenge with an ever-present smile. Our sincerest condolences to Nicki’s husband Stuart, her family and her friends.”

Sam Tewungwa, BBCS and UKTV senior exec, said he will remember Jackson for her “warm and calm demeanour through all our mini crises.”

Generosity and joyous spirit

Jackson also spent five years at UKTV where she was part of Alexandra Finlay’s team as acquisitions and co-productions manager.

Finlay wrote on Linked In that it is “difficult to adequately articulate what a singular and special person Nicki was: her warmth and sense of fun, her generosity and joyous spirit, her integrity and stalwart sense of friendship. Nicki was that rare individual, one not only universally respected but loved too. Those of us lucky enough to know her were immeasurably enriched by having her in our lives.”

Former WBD UK boss Clare Laycock also worked closely with Jackson during their time together at UKTV, calling her “one of those rare people in the media that has no ego”.

“She was genuine, smart, lovely. We worked together at UKTV in the 2010s, she joined just after me, working her magic to acquire the content I needed for the Lifestyle channels I managed,” Laycock recalled.

“She was great company, refreshingly honest and funny. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say a bad word about her – again rare in our industry. I learnt loads from her. She was one of those work friends you do actually stay in touch with after you both move on to other jobs. She’s a huge loss to the industry she loved and my heart goes out to her husband Stu, who I’ve never met but feel I know because she talked about him a lot.”

Richard Kingsbury, general manager, international channels at PBS Distribution, first met Jackson when he was running UKTV Food in the late 2000s and she was acquisitions manager.

“My main memory of working with Nicki was her warmth and humour which was infectious and meant you looked forward to meetings with her. Nicki was disarmingly down to earth and pragmatic with a keen editorial eye which made her a formidable professional,” he recounted.

“I also remember her enthusiasm for running, Tottenham and embarking on her newly married life. Her passing is an unspeakable loss for those who knew her.”

Jackson is survived by her husband Stuart, who has set up a Just Giving page in aid of the cancer charities that helped his wife through her illness.