Broadcast Tech editorial director Jake Bickerton talks to president of Picture Shop, Cara Sheppard (pictured above left), director of post production and partnership at Sky, Adam Downey (pictured above middle), and Racoon founder David ‘Klaf’ Klafkowski (pictured above right) about the major issues affecting post-production right now.

The discussion covers the ongoing impact of the recent writers’ and actors’ strikes, and the potential of more strikes to follow from other sectors of the industry.

A big focus of the debate is on how post-production houses are having to adapt to deal with several major business challenges coming at once – the strikes, the commissioning slowdown, significant budget pressures, the cost of living crisis, etc.

In some cases, these have slashed workload for post houses by half. The good news is things are set to change dramatically in the second half of 2024, which could see facilities being packed out again, as discussed in this podcast.

Also discussed is how post is reacting to the growth of GenAI and automation, whether it’s a welcome change or a threat to business; whether post houses could or should accommodate the needs of the social-first generation of content creators; and ensuring data security within post-production.

This episode of the Broadcast Tech Talks podcast is a recording of the opening speaker panel discussion at the recent Future of Post Production Forum we ran in association with Avid at the BFI Southbank, London last month.