Warner Bros. Discovery’s director of graphics and innovation, Alex Dinnin, and Vizrt’s head of sport, Andy O’Neil, discuss the world of virtual studios

For this week’s episode of the Broadcast Tech Talks Podcast, senior reporter Max Miller speaks to Warner Bros. Discovery’s director of graphics and innovation, Alex Dinnin, and Vizrt’s head of sport, Andy O’Neil, about the state of play and future of virtual studios.

The pair reveal how Warner Bros. Discovery created the TNT Sports studios from scratch, and has managed to centralise its virtual studios for Eurosport across Europe – including innovative uses of space and technology.

In addition, they discuss what’s next for virtual studios, and how advances in technology could see them become indistinguishable from real studios for viewers at home.

You can listen to this episode of the Broadcast Tech Talks Podcast, and all others, below.