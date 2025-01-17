For this edition of the Broadcast Tech Talks Podcast, senior reporter Max Miller speaks to Azimuth head of audio Kate Davis and HHB CTO John Johnson about how AI is changing the way post-production is completed.

AI, or machine learning, has long been used in post, but recent years have seen its use grow at an increasing rate. Audio post is one of the most talked about areas for AI, with new tools that can clean up poorly recorded audio, replace dubbing by replicating an actor’s voice in another language, and more meaning that it is a hotbed for innovation.

Davis and Johnson reveal what they have already seen being done in the industry, and what could be coming in the next 12 months.

Listen to this episode, and all other episodes, of the Broadcast Tech Talks Podcast below.