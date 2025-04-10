PodX subsidiary forms UK’s biggest podcast super-group housing titles including The Traitors: Uncloaked and The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby

UK indies Platform Media, Listen Entertainment and Goldhawk Productions have merged to create the county’s biggest podcasting super-group, Broadcast can reveal.

The newly formed entity will operate under the Platform Media banner and house The Traitors: Uncloaked indie Listen and drama specialist Goldhawk, both of which will continue as individual content labels within the group.

Platform Media becomes the umbrella company for Listen and Goldhawk alongside existing sports-focused production company Folding Pocket, which it already owned. As the central hub, Platform Media will oversee branded entertainment, marketing and monetisation, while the three labels will continue to produce original content.

Stockholm-based parent company PodX Group owns all the businesses outright after buying out Platform’s minority shareholders this week. PodX acquired a majority stake in Platform Media last year in a record eight-figure deal, following on from deals for Listen in 2023 and Goldhawk in 2022.

As well as BBC2’s visual podcast The Traitors: Uncloaked, Listen is behind hits including Olivia Attwood’s So Wrong It’s Right and French & Saunders: Titting About, and official TV show podcasts including Love Island: The Morning After and Rivals: The Official Podcast.

Goldhawk has produced recent drama podcasts including Central Intelligence with Kim Cattrall for the BBC and Audible original The Strange Case starring Vanessa Kirby, David Oyelowo, Sofie Gråbøl.

Following the merger, Listen managing director Josh Adley and Platform boss Matthew Sherry will become co-chief executives of Platform Media to drive the company’s next phase of expansion. The pair have worked together under parent company PodX for the past nine months. Platform 50 staff has increased to 80 in its Farringdon base, with the merger resulting in no job losses.

The combined revenues of the merged entity will be in the high eight figures, according to Platform, building on the success of Folding Pocket’s The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, which alone brings in revenue of £3m per year.

Adley told Broadcast that while Goldhawk’s focus will remain on audio podcasts, both Folding Pocket and Listen will push to make the majority of their podcasts visualised.

“The Traitors: Uncloaked has proved to be an incredibly well-loved offering, driving huge numbers and creating an opportunity for commissioners at a time when they are looking to make efficiencies as fewer commissions are available,” he said.

“The visualised side of things is largely being driven by the audience, and the vast growth of YouTube and social media as consumption destinations. But the commercial drive is also there – we can monetise across video with a much higher ceiling.

He added that Platform Media’s monetisation model is “unique”, with the company primarily selling fully integrated partnerships for brands across audio, video and social media. Traditionally, podcasts are monetised by selling sponsorship and ads based on the number of downloads, he explained.

“We’re using podcasts as vehicles to create brands in their own right, using them as the central hub to create media vehicles across video, social and live. That’s exciting and it’s where we want to be,” he added. “We’re offering a bigger 360 integrated sell.”

Sherry said: “There are seismic shifts happening in the podcast industry right now. We’ve pioneered a unique monetisation model that is leading the industry forward. This merger is the natural next step, and we’re ready to make a lasting impact.”

Platform Media was founded in 2021 by Sherry, Matt Sayward and Rick Ankers to advise companies on brand strategy as well as produce podcasts.