Broadcasters are urged to do more after the report finds some post-production sound professionals are routinely failed

Research conducted by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity (LHC) has highlighted that women pursuing careers in post-production sound are being subjected to inappropriate behaviour and are being held back if they choose to have children.

The study, which updates an LHC report from 2020, also found there continues to be a lack of diversity among post-production sound professionals. It also says there have been instances of racism and racial insensitivity experienced in the sector.

“Post-production sound is a sector that’s hidden,” said the report’s author Emma Butt, a post-production sound professional. “We often work alone, in isolation and get forgotten about, which has led to a rise in problems that have been acknowledged in other sectors. We are still hearing stories of inappropriate behaviour towards women and of women being held back in their careers if they choose to have children.”

The study conducted a number of interviews with post-production sound professionals from underrepresented communities.

“They regularly found they were the only member of the team from an ethnic minority background – not merely the sound team, but the whole post-production team,” said Butt. “The only other people they saw like them whilst working were cleaners and security staff.”

The latest research, conducted throughout August 2024 to January 2025, is a follow-up to the Diversity in UK Post-Production Sound report published in 2020.

“The purpose of the study isn’t to move the needle but to highlight how far behind post-production sound is compared to other departments,” said Butt, who led the project with Dr Ellie Tomsett, a media researcher based at Birmingham City University.

“From the interviews we did, we know the talent is there, but support and funded training, especially at mid-career level, needs to be immediately implemented in order to retain talent. It simply isn’t good enough as it stands. For the needle to finally start moving in the right direction, there needs to be intervention at broadcaster level.

“Post-production roles must be included in diversity and inclusion commissioning guidelines,” says Butt.

The research looked at the top 15 highest rated UK TV shows on BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky One that work with UK-based post-production sound crews. It sought to identify the gender, racial and class diversity across key post-production sound team roles over a three-month period, from August to October 2024.