The GenAI-driven tools include the ability to extend video and audio clips by a few seconds using footage generated by Adobe Firefly

Adobe has announced the beta availability of Premiere Pro’s first set of Firefly-powered GenAI video editing workflows.

The new features include Generative Extend (beta), which makes it possible to extend clips to cover gaps in footage, smooth out transitions and hold on shots longer. It can also extend audio clips to create ambient “room tone” to smooth out audio edits.

These features were first announced back in April.

The Premiere Pro update also triples export speeds and provides a context-sensitive properties panel.

Adobe trained its Firefly generative AI models on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock and public domain content. Adobe says its AI features undergo an AI Ethics Impact Assessment to ensure that they meet the company’s AI Ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency.

Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe, said: “We believe our Firefly Video Model will revolutionise video editing in ways that video professionals are going to love. The latest innovations across Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io will empower video professionals to do their best work more quickly, efficiently and beautifully.”

The Firefly Video Model is in limited public beta on firefly.adobe.com, where you can apply to join the waiting list.