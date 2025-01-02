Grace Boswood at Channel 4 responds to audience questions at the recent AI Creative Summit held at BFI Southbank, London

Channel 4 technology and distribution director Grace Boswood recently took part in a panel discussion called ‘Broadcasting in the Age of AI’ at the AI Creative Summit (run by Broadcast late last year).

The session was held in front of a sold out audience of 400 people.

Around 30 questions were asked by audience members during the discussion, via the online sytem slido. However, there was only enough time to ask a handful of these questions to each of the speakers.

So, we asked Boswood if she would choose a few more of the questions and provide her response after the event.

She chose the following questions. Her answers are directly below each question.

What are some of the rules around content creation and the use of AI at C4?

For projects around the use of AI in technology, I work with our AI Steering Group, which examines activity through a prism of principles that also includes checking for transparency and bias.

More broadly, we’ve a number of key values across the organisation as we think about AI.

We think this technology should be used in the service of creators. We also believe AI has a part to play in our industry’s future – and we are examining different areas in which it could be used.

Also important is that there’s no infringement of IP and that value is rewarded.

Something which I’m personally focused on is access to this new technology. We’re interested in reducing barriers to accessing AI, and not leaving it in the hands of big players.

Projects like our Charismatic.AI initiative will explore how we address this.

Why are you developing your own models rather than buying AI products?

My challenge to the tech community is that we are looking for solutions, and not just the tech itself.

My other challenge is that the best conversations you can have with broadcasters on AI will be ones with an outcome focus – so more of this please.

More broadly, we’re not seeing enough evidence as yet of the required depth of specialism and knowledge in our specific needs as a PSB from some of the AI tools out there.

Is there a need for a joined-up approach to AI across PSBs?

AI, like many areas of common interest, is one where the creative industries are stronger when we stand together, given AI creates both opportunities and challenges for the whole sector.

We think the industry has to collectively make sure creatives are appropriately rewarded while also exploring the potential to experiment, learn and innovate.

Externally, we talk to our partners and peers all of the time about AI – for example the BBC’s Gen AI programme has been very helpful.

But, while it’s really important we all have a common outlook, each PSB has to live by own its values.