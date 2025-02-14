The software enables music producers to quickly create AI-powered vocal tracks, generated from real vocals that have been recorded and licensed from real singers

Music software and voice technology company Dreamtonics has announced the forthcoming release of vocal prodution software, Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro.

The software uses “singing synthesis technology” to make it possible for music producers, songwriters and vocalists to generate and sculpt vocal tracks by sketching out melodies, writing lyrics and choosing from a collection of voices to sing the vocals for them.

Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro works with real vocals that have been recorded and licensed from real singers, utilising AI technology to synthesise custom expressions from them.

The new version renders three times faster than the previous version and achieves a more human-level of naturalness, says Dreamtonics.

The software generates more accurately replicated human-like voice dynamics, and offers enhanced vocal modes with the ability to assign separate modes to pitch, timbre, and pronunciation.

It also includes a mouth opening parameter that alters vowel pronunciation. The user can accentuate specific words, or subtly modify the way a phrase begins or ends, adding depth and expressiveness to the synthesised vocals.

For version 2, Dreamtonics re-trained the AI and reworked the vocal modes of each voice to enhance their stylistic distinction with the samples. This improves the quality of each voice and allows for the more detailed edits offered by this new version.

Kanru Hua, Dreamtonics founder and CEO, said: ‘In testing, the vocals generated by the Synthesizer V actually received the same naturalness ratings as real human vocals—a very exciting milestone for voice synthesis. While J-Pop artists have used voice synthesis tools like this for some time now, most in the west have yet to discover it. Dreamtonics is proud to finally unveil the Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro and introduce endless inspiration and fun to more people’s music creation process.”

Mischke Butler, singer, songwriter, vocal producer, vocal coach and vocal arranger, adds: “I think Synthesizer V is a real breakthrough for creating vocal melodies and writing lyrics. I was blessed to be able to sing anything I can dream up, but so many people don’t have the ability. I was surprised how quickly I was able to get up and running. The midi functionality is a real game-changer. Being able to play in my melodies and then just copy lyrics from the previous take was seamless. This is a great app and plugin.”

Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro will be available for download on 21 March 2025, and costs US$99 (£79).