Flawless has launched AI-powered editing tool, DeepEditor.

The company says DeepEditor enables users to “expand creative possibilities without compromising integrity”.

The software is pitched at refining performances, adjusting dialogue, and enhancing storytelling.

DeepEdit was used in the film Fall to help replace 30 instances of profanity (see above), securing a PG-13 rating, and significantly broadening the film’s audience.

Scott Mann, co-founder and co-CEO of Flawless, said: “Hollywood is at a turning point with AI. The industry is recognising that AI isn’t just inevitable, it’s essential. But how we use it matters. DeepEditor is proof that AI can enhance storytelling while ensuring performers and editors remain in control. It provides real creative flexibility, operates on clean, copyrightable data, and respects the artistry behind every film.”

A free trial of DeepEditor is available now via the Flawless website.