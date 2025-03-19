Camb.AI and LFP Media have partnered to provide accessibility to French football for its fans worldwide

France’s governing body of football, LFP, has partnered with Camb.AI to bring multilingual accessibility to French football for its fans worldwide.

LFP represents 36 professional clubs across France. It will integrate Camb.AI’s AI translation, voice emulation, and dubbing technologies to give Ligue 1 McDonald’s fans worldwide match broadcasts, commentary, interviews, and exclusive content in a language of their choice.

Camb.AI’s proprietary BOLI (translation) and MARS (speech emulation) models ensure every piece of content retains the original speaker’s tone, emotion, and authenticity, tailoring translations to be culturally contextual and omitting the homogeneous nature of AI-driven translations, says Camb.AI.

The partnership with LFP Media follows Camb.AI’s collaborations with Major League Soccer (for whom it delivered the first-ever AI-translated live commentary in sports), Tennis Australia, Eurovision Sport and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

Martin Aurenche, chief media officer of LFP Media, said: “We have worked with Camb.AI over the last few months to identify multiple use cases and impact points which enhance our fan engagement and will bring unprecedented value to our international broadcasters. This partnership marks another step in LFP Media’s strategy to become the world’s leading league in AI-driven innovation.”

Akshat Prakash, CTO and co-founder of CAMB.AI, explained, “Our agreement with LFP Media is yet another ratification of the holistic language transformation that we can bring to large organisations which delivers real improvements in consumer engagement, growth in revenue and reduction in operating costs. It’s a proud moment for everyone at Camb.AI.