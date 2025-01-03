The latest version of AI Ambience Generator for Krotos Studio generates text decriptions of images and then finds suitable audio ambiences for them

Sound design software Krotos has launched an image-to-sound GenAI feature.

The function is part of the latest version of AI Ambience Generator for Krotos Studio. The update enables audio ambiences to be generated directly from an image, eliminating the need to sift through extensive sample libraries.

AI Ambience Generator is a text-based tool that makes it possible for users to describe a scene and quickly receive a unique ambience preset.

The latest update takes this innovation a step further and enables the user to upload an image — a film still, a video screenshot, concept art, etc — and have the AI generate a custom prompt based on its interpretation of the image.

This prompt can then be used as the text input for AI Ambience Generator, essentially transforming the visuals into a text description and then into sound.