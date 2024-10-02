The feature is part of the latest version of Krotos Studio and enables ambience sounds to be created through simple text descriptions of scenes

Sound design tech company Krotos has released an AI Ambience Generator, which is part of Krotos Studio 2.0.3.

The AI Ambience Generator is a new addition to Krotos Studio and makes it possible for filmmakers, sound designers and game developers to describe a scene to immediately craft dynamic, customisable soundscapes.

The feature utilises a large library of professionally recorded sounds to quickly generate ambiences tailored to different projects.

The Ambience Generator uses AI to search through Krotos’ “vast and ever-expanding library” to find sounds to match descriptions such as a “forest at dawn” or an “urban city night,” says Krotos.

The tool produces editable presets that can be fine-tuned to meet specific project needs. Users can then export the soundscapes directly to any DAW or NLE, including Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve.

George Dean, lead software developer at Krotos Studio, said: “The AI Ambience Generator is proving to be one of our most popular features. It unlocks a seamless workflow where users can create high-quality, customisable soundscapes in seconds, using only their imagination and a description. Instead of spending time searching through libraries, they can focus on their creative vision and move faster through their projects.”