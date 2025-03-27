The AI training program will take place at MPTS on 14-15 May and will be open to editors, motion designers, VFX artists, and content creators

The Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS), Future Media Concepts (FMC) and NAB Show have partnered to deliver cutting-edge AI training for the post-production community in 2025.

This collaboration will take place during MPTS on 14-15 May at London Olympia, and provide industry professionals with essential skills in AI-driven editing, motion graphics, ethics, and visual effects.

The course lasts all day (9am-4pm) and runs during both days of MPTS.

It costs just £159+VAT to book your place on the course.

Through this partnership, MPTS and FMC will offer a comprehensive training program that explores the practical applications of AI while addressing the ethical considerations surrounding its use in content creation.

FMC is renowned for its world-class training programs. Its expert-led sessions and workshops at MPTS will focus on AI-powered editing, design, sound design and VFX.

The AI training program will be open to editors, motion designers, VFX artists, and content creators.

Charlotte Wheeler, director of MPTS, said: “AI is no longer a future concept—it’s reshaping post-production today. By partnering with FMC, a global leader in media training, we are ensuring that post-production professionals have the knowledge and hands-on expertise to harness AI effectively. Whether it’s streamlining workflows, enhancing creativity, or understanding the ethical implications, this training will be invaluable for the industry.”

Ben Kozuch, president and co-founder, FMC, adds: “It’s the knowledge you need for the tools you love. We are excited to bring our cutting-edge training program to the MPTS show. Whether you’ve already integrated AI into your creative workflow or are exploring its possibilities, these workshops are a must-attend to strategically position yourself for a thriving career.”