It enables the integration of 2D and 3D graphics without using green screen, manual rotoscoping or match moving work

Pixotope has launched Pixotope Reveal, AI-powered software the company says “transforms how broadcasters integrate real-time graphics into live productions”.

The software enables the integration of 2D and 3D graphics without the requirements of green screens, manual rotoscoping or match moving work.

AI extracts on-screen talent from any background, enabling graphics to be added both in front of and behind presenters.

In sports broadcasting, real-time statistics and analysis can be integrated into the live action, with player stats, team analytics, and game data appearing to exist within the physical space rather than overlaid on screen.

For news broadcasts, the software enables dynamic data visualisation that adapts to the storytelling and the presenter, enabling anchors to interact naturally with polling data, weather maps, and financial charts.

Pixotope Reveal supports extractions of more than 20 people in a single scene, at up to UHD resolution and 60 frames per second.

It can be used in sports programs with multiple presenters and news broadcasts featuring dynamic panel discussions.

Marcus B. Brodersen, CEO of Pixotope, said: “Pixotope Reveal represents a significant leap forward in broadcast technology. By harnessing the power of machine learning, we’re enabling broadcasters to create more engaging content while significantly streamlining their production workflows.

“Given the rapid advancement of AI technology, we anticipate that solutions like Reveal will quickly become the primary choice for broadcasters, eventually replacing traditional methods like chroma keying for virtual studio production. The pace of development in AI and machine learning is extraordinary, and we’re positioned at the forefront of this transformation in broadcast technology.”

Gideon Ferber, product director at Pixotope, adds: “The ability to create graphics that truly interact with talent and adapt to the environment is a game-changer for live productions. Whether it’s a news anchor walking through election results or sports commentators breaking down play analysis, Reveal’s AI-powered integration creates a more immersive and informative viewing experience.”

Xia Li, CEO, Happy Elephant, said: “After participating in the beta testing, I can confidently say that Pixotope Reveal is an intuitive and user-friendly tool. My team quickly mastered it and completed testing in a very short time.

“Unlike traditional keyers designed for blue or green screens, Reveal excels at seamlessly keying subjects from real-world backgrounds. It efficiently outputs fill and key to the Pixotope graphics engine or third-party graphics engines. We believe Reveal holds tremendous potential for both new and traditional media applications.”