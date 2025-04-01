Previsualisation platform Previs Pro has added an AI-assisted Light Grading tool to its platform.

Users can apply a preset grade, such as Golden Hour, Moonlit Night, Window Sunlight to their previsualisation or storyboard, which can then be customised or replaced entirely by using Previs’ built-in AI prompting tool. There are over a dozen presets available at launch.

Previs Pro is a tool for creating 3D storyboards and previsualisations for productions, using AI with the aim of simplifying the process. Users can create scenes and props, characters, lighting, and set up cameras to plan their production.

The BBC, Sky, HBO and Marvel are among the studios to have used the technology, and it has previsualised shows such as Our Flag Means Death and Riverdale.