Screenplayer, a tool that can estimate a script’s budget and assess its marketability, has expanded to cover feature-length scripts.

Previously only available for shorts, the tool is targeted at independent filmmakers, offering a tool that larger production companies may have internally. It analyses the quality of the script, estimates budgets, assesses audience reach, and identifies pitch angles, and also gives suggestions on how to improve these areas. Each analysis costs £6.

An example use case is in casting. In this area, Screenplayer will analyse characters and themes, plus estimate actor salaries. It then cross-checks industry trends, scanning for celebrities who have publicly spoken about similar issues or made announcements relevant to the story’s topics. These names are then suggested as potential casting choices.

Scripts inputted to Screenplayer aren’t used for AI training and aren’t stored once analysed.

Ana Emdin, a film producer and co-founder of Screenplayer, said: “When creating Screenplayer, I tried to put everything I focus on as an indie producer when considering a screenplay for production in one place. What grew out of it became an incredibly useful tool, especially for writers and directors, who, to my surprise, shared how much they enjoyed getting a producer’s perspective on their work. It prepared them, armed them with insights going into conversations with producers, and even helped during the funding application process.”

She added: “Let’s be honest, a lot of funded production houses have the tools and the budget to do this, whether by employing a development team or using expensive software. We want independent creators to have access to the same resources so they can develop, break down, and prepare their screenplays as much as possible before getting them greenlit.”