Accedo is working with Deutsche Telekom to showcase an XR sports streaming application of its live sports streaming service.

The initiative uses Accedo Xtend, alongside products from Ateme and HISPlayer and showcases innovations for live football streaming.

The XR development integrates live streams and data feeds to showcase a next-gen interactive sports service for Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaSport.

In includes interactive features such as live statistics, multi-camera feeds, player cards, and 3D sponsored experiences, and Accedo adds that the “viewing experience is no longer constrained to the physical limitations of the TV screen”.

The application blends the physical and virtual worlds by displaying the match in the space around the fan. It also adds a new layer of interaction where fans can access supplementary information such as team and player statistics and watch replays from different angles.

Daniel Aslam, senior partner and business development manager, Deutsche Telekom, said: “Accedo’s unrivalled experience and expertise within the XR, media and sports industries has enabled it to seamlessly build a high-quality XR live sports streaming experience. The application will allow us to deliver a truly immersive and engaging vision of a next-generation MagentaSport experience.”

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, added: “As the sports industry evolves, we’re seeing a noticeable increase in activity and interest in XR applications. The Accedo Xtend platform enables immersive applications to be launched in record time with a configurable set of features, allowing for experimentation as well as cost control. We’re thrilled about this collaboration with Deutsche Telekom, which we believe will showcase the immense potential of spatial interactive user engagement for live sports.”