Aurora has launched a MENA division, with an office in Riyadh and plans for a production hub in Abu Dhabi.

James Pearce, who had been partnerships director with the production company for the past six-and-a-half years, has been appointed as managing director, MENA, to oversee the expansion and running of the new division.

Aurora has already been involved in a number of productions in the region in recent years, including Formula E, Extreme E, E1 Series and Supertri, hosted in Riyadh, Jeddah and NEOM, and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla. It has also created non-live content for the likes of the Royal Commission for AlUla, the Saudi Surfing Federation, and digital content for Nike in Abu Dhabi that includes the new football kit launch for Al Ain FC.

“Aurora’s unique position in the marketplace for innovative, high-quality content makes this expansion a natural progression,” said Lawrence Duffy, CEO of Aurora Media Worldwide. “Our pioneering approach and focus on innovation aligns perfectly with the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s own ambitions to forge ahead with building on the growing interest in sport, entertainment and major events.”

Pearce added: “I am thrilled to lead Aurora’s expansion in the Middle East. The region is rich with talent and opportunity, and we are eager to harness and contribute to its growing media landscape.”