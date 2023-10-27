The free-to-air Free Ligue 1 app, providing coverage around France’s top football league, has been using LiveU’s LU300S field units and cloud-based switcher, LiveU Studio, to create a cost-effective remote production workflow.

French production company 714 Production is behing the setup, which is used to create match highlights, shoot pitch-side interviews and more.

While the app is free, monetisation is increased with subscribers able to opt for a Free Ligue 1’s Premium Account for additional football content.

714 Production manages the production from its control room in Paris with its team streaming live video from different football stadiums across the country direct to them.

Using LiveU Studio, the production team streams the feeds in real-time direct to the Free Ligue 1 app, live editing the content and preparing the clips.

Content is also uploaded to Free Ligue 1’s social media channels including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

The Free Ligue 1 app already has over three million users nationwide.

Frédéric Goyon, TV content manager and head of Free Ligue 1, said: “We needed to produce more adaptable and social media-focused content while mastering our allocation of resources. The LiveU solution offered by 714 Production fits our needs perfectly. We are thrilled with our first months of collaboration.”

Valérian Guestre, CEO, 714 Production, added: “LiveU’s efficient production set-up has opened up the door to a high-quality all-round football experience for Free Ligue 1 customers, something which wouldn’t be feasible cost-wise and resources-wise using traditional broadcast technologies.”

Philippe Gaudion, regional sales manager for France, Belgium and Luxembourg, LiveU, said: “It’s a pleasure collaborating with 714 Production and Free Ligue 1, seeing the quality of the production and the way that our technology is being used in such an innovative way. It really gives fan a complete picture of what’s going on, complementing the main match coverage in numerous ways. We see potential for this use case in many other sports going forward.”