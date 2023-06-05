The renowned Awards, which honour the best in sports content, return to Park Lane, London, following a star-studded event last year

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 are now open for entries.

This is the third year of the Broadcast Sport Awards, which last year took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane (see highlights below).

The event was attended by sports and entertainment stars including Ian Wright, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Steve Jones, Greg James and Dermot O’Leary, and was widely celebrated on social media by a wide range of sports stars including David Beckham and Gary Neville.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 return to the London Hilton on Park Lane once again this year.

The Awards bring together broadcasters, production companies and rights holders/federations to celebrate the best in sports content over the last year.

The categories honour the full range of sports content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to outstanding examples of fan engagement, on-screen and off-screen talent.

The entry qualifying period is from 3 September 2022 to 31 August 2023. The shortlist will be announced towards the end of September, and an expert judging panel of industry leaders will then decide the final winners in each category.

The winners will be revealed at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 gala dinner on 2 November 2023 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 are sponsored by IMG Replay, Base and Timeline.

Join the biggest names in sports talent – from presenters and pundits, to clubs and federations and the leading lights in sports production, documentary and heads of sports broadcasters and digital platforms. The awards honour the incredible work achieved by every area of the industry, bringing truly exceptional sports coverage to our screens over the last year.